The E300 Series, a new generation of video Encoder IPs built upon a higher performance architecture with support for resolutions from 4K60 up to 8K120.



The E300 Series of Encoder IPs implements an enhanced hardware architecture that unlocks unprecedented video throughputs and introduces the best trade-offs between video quality and real-time performance. It supports multiple video formats by sharing resources between H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1 and JPEG compression standards to minimize power consumption and silicon area.



In addition to providing a better pixel throughput and best-in-class video quality, the E300 Series also includes many innovative smart features to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications such as professional and consumer video surveillance applications, automotive, application processors and cloud video transcoding and gaming.