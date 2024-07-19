Video Encoder - 4k60 Scalable up to 8K120
The E300 Series of Encoder IPs implements an enhanced hardware architecture that unlocks unprecedented video throughputs and introduces the best trade-offs between video quality and real-time performance. It supports multiple video formats by sharing resources between H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1 and JPEG compression standards to minimize power consumption and silicon area.
In addition to providing a better pixel throughput and best-in-class video quality, the E300 Series also includes many innovative smart features to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications such as professional and consumer video surveillance applications, automotive, application processors and cloud video transcoding and gaming.
