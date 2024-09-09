The new E320 Encoder IP is the latest addition to Allegro DVT’s E300 series, it supports multiple video formats by sharing resources between H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1 and the newly added VVC compression standards to minimize power consumption and silicon area. Furthermore, it features a scalable architecture that allows various pixel throughputs (from HD up to 8K) and compression quality targets to address a wide spectrum of applications and use cases.



The VVC codec has been conceived to be versatile and to address all video applications such as mobile telephony, VOD, Broadcasting, OTT streaming, videoconferencing, screen content, 360° and scalable coding and their requirements in terms of resolution, bitrates and latency.