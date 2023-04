EN62020 can be interfaced with an array of ultra low-power biometric sensor front-ends for vital signs monitoring for healthcare and wearable applications. It is designed to be used alongside an edge processor or communication devices.



ENS62020 supports the accurate and reliable measurement of ECG, optical signals (PPG (HR), SpO2, Near InfraRed Spectroscopy, Fluorescent Glucose Sensing), temperature and differential capacitance