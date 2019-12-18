|Functionality
GPIO:
Selectable output - 5mA or 20mA, both with “soft turn-on”, input with hysteresis, selectable weak pull, analog input
Selectable output - 5mA or 10mA, both with selectable slew rate control, input with hysteresis, selectable weak pull, analog input
Reset pad - Input buffer with RC low-pass filter, strong pull-down.
|External compatibility and integration requirements
Characteristic TCS Symbol Min Typ Max Unit
LV (core) Supply Voltage =1.1V +/- 10%
I/O Supply Voltage 5V
Temperature Temp -40 -135 C
Output High Voltage Voh 0.8*Vdd V
Output Low Voltage Vol 0.2*Vdd V
|Technology Requirements
TSMC 40nm Embed Flash
|Availability Timing
2020. June
|Quality requirement
ESD Protection request:
Powered ESD 8kV minimum
HBM 4kV minimum
CDM 500V minimum
|Business Scheme Requirement
Automotive Body application