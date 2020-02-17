Dual WideBand Frequency Synthesizer with Integrated VCO and Loop Filter
|High speed ADC & DAC
|Item #1995
|
|Posted
|Feb. 12, 2020
|# of Offers
|9
|Status
|Request Description
|Functionality
|Technology Requirements
|Availability Timing
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Business/Corporate Management
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Semiconductors/ICs
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|$10 Million to $99 Million
|Size of his organization at this location
|50 - 99
|Size of his organization in entire company
|100 - 499
|Location
|Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom
