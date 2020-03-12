|LDDR SDRAM controller
|Item #2000
|
|Posted
|Mar. 06, 2020
|# of Offers
|1
|Status
|(mail this request to a colleague)
|Customer assumes all responsibility for listing this item.
|Request Description
|Functionality
|Support requirement
|Quality requirement
|Business Scheme Requirement
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Design & Development Engineering
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Video/Imaging
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|None
|Size of his organization at this location
|100 - 499
|Size of his organization in entire company
|Location
|nantong, China
|Reply
|
1. Register if you haven't already. It's free! Forgot Your password ? Click here
2. Click here to send a message to this potential customer
3. The potential customer will come back to you