|Functionality
We need MIPI on any process that is also capable of 20v or more.
This needs to be a "turnkey" solution of all GDS analog components and so forth. We are experts at fast ADC not at MIPI and wish to purchase IP. Our client/customer requires our ADC on a process that can support a 20v or more driver. On the same chip. As an example, the TSMC40nm LP process either (1.1/5/6/25/32V) or (1.1/8/25) would be ideal but so far we cannot find any vendor of MIPI on these processes. However, we will consider ANY process that can add MIPI to a 20v or more driver.
|External compatibility and integration requirements
Drop in GDS with all test benches etc. HV process as described above.
|Timing or Performance requirements
UP to 2Gb/s on four lanes.
|Technology Requirements
ANY process that can support both MIPI IP AND 20v or more driver.
|Availability Timing
We need budgetary quote ASAP. We need IP approximately Aug 2020.
|Support requirement
Turn key. We have smart PhD level mixed signal engineers focused on the ADC design but limited resources for MIPI. We need test bench and drop-in GDS.
|Quality requirement
TBD
|Business Scheme Requirement
We will rapidly integrate any potential IP on an MPW with our ADC to validate. That will be taping out approx. Sept/Oct 2020. We will then move to complete production chip with client team 1Q21.
|Other Constraints
We can implement our part of this project on any process 65nm or lower that has 20v+ capability. We seek proven low risk turn-key MIPI on the same process. Up front payment no royalty is preferred. Any process. GF/TSMC etc.