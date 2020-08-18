|Functionality
I am working on a 40g Ethernet project. Now I need a 40g Ethernet subsystem IP, including PCs layer, MAC layer and transceiver wrapper, as the data output terminal of the last 40g. This IP needs to support Xilinx's virtex-7 series FPGA.This project is only used for system performance verification, so only needs evaluated IP.
External compatibility and integration requirements
Xilinx compatible virtex-7 series FPGA
Include：
·40Gbps MAC core
·40Gbps PCS core
·Technology dependent transceiver wrapper
·Statistics counter block (for RMON and MIB)
·MDIO and I2C cores for optical module status and control
Timing or Performance requirements
The sooner the better
Technology Requirements
Need IP corresponding user manual and IP lightweight design example
Availability Timing
It takes 4 months to use IP
Support requirement
Contact information for technical support
Quality requirement
The channel rate and performance of IP can meet the design requirements
Other Constraints
IP license is required