|28 nm PLL
|Item #2040
|
|Posted
|Mar. 04, 2021
|# of Offers
|4
|Status
|Customer assumes all responsibility for listing this item.
|Request Description
|Functionality
|Timing or Performance requirements
|Technology Requirements
|Availability Timing
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Design & Development Engineering
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Mobile Handsets/Infrastructure
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|--
|Size of his organization at this location
|Size of his organization in entire company
|20 - 49
|Location
|BANGALORE, India
