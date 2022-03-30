Hyper-Decoupling Capacitor with a Capacitance Multiplication, Series Inductance Nullification, Cybersecurity Enhancement and an Energy Harvesting capabilities
|Software/EDA Tool - Processor Architecture Simulator
|Item #2080
|
|Posted
|Mar. 21, 2022
|# of Offers
|4
|Status
|Request Description
|Functionality
|External compatibility and integration requirements
|Technology Requirements
|Availability Timing
|Support requirement
|Business Scheme Requirement
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Engineering/Design Management
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Wireless Networking
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|Under $10 Million
|Size of his organization at this location
|Size of his organization in entire company
|6 - 19
|Location
|Bangalore, New Jersey, United States
|Reply
|
