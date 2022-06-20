USB 3.1 PHY (10G/5G) in Samsung (14nm, 10nm, 11nm, 8nm, 5nm)
|IO-LINK
|Item #2083
|
|Posted
|Jun. 01, 2022
|# of Offers
|3
|Status
|(mail this request to a colleague)
|Customer assumes all responsibility for listing this item.
|Request Description
|Functionality
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Engineering/Design Management
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Semiconductors/ICs
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|--
|Size of his organization at this location
|Size of his organization in entire company
|1,000 - 4,999
|Location
|Bangalore, India
|Reply
|
1. Register if you haven't already. It's free! Forgot Your password ? Click here
2. Click here to send a message to this potential customer
3. The potential customer will come back to you