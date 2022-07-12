|PUF
|Item #2088
|
|Posted
|Jun. 21, 2022
|# of Offers
|6
|Status
|(mail this request to a colleague)
|Customer assumes all responsibility for listing this item.
|Request Description
|Functionality
|Other Constraints
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Business/Corporate Management
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Medical
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|$10 Million to $99 Million
|Size of his organization at this location
|6 - 19
|Size of his organization in entire company
|6 - 19
|Location
|Espergærde , Denmark
|Reply
|
1. Register if you haven't already. It's free! Forgot Your password ? Click here
2. Click here to send a message to this potential customer
3. The potential customer will come back to you