|Functionality
14b or 16b single-ended ADC. 10MSPS. Must include high input impedance driver circuitry. Ideally operational over 3.3V, but will consider operation over 1.5V.
|External compatibility and integration requirements
Serialized CMOS output.
|Timing or Performance requirements
<100ns settling time. 10MSPS sample rate.
|Technology Requirements
TSMC 0.13 CMOS Mixed Signal MS Low Power Standard Process. 1.5V/3.3V.
|Availability Timing
Delivery by February 2023
|Quality requirement
Full Characterization Report. Passes DRC/LVS. Passes simulation with R-C-CC extracted design over all process corners and Monte-Carlo.
|Business Scheme Requirement
Deliver all items required for integration, verification and tape-out.