|Functionality
|
|
I am searching an ECDSA HDL IP to perform a (SHA2 256bits) hash verification (authentication).
The ECDSA is P-256 (secp256r1), with I guess:
- Inputs:
o 256 bits hash
o key
o Other coefficients as (p, a, b, n) as inputs or generic/parameters
- Output:
o The uncyphered input hash
|External compatibility and integration requirements
|
|
- RTL VHDL (preferred than Verilog) source code
- VHDL Test bench, and/or test vectors,
|Timing or Performance requirements
|
|
100MHz running frequency
|Technology Requirements
|
|
Optimized for XILINX ARTIX7 technology
|Business Scheme Requirement
|
|
To be discussed
|Other Constraints
|
|
Without any processor feature