|Functionality
We want to use OTP to calibrate our temperature sensor (2.5V-5.5V, -45oC - 130oC). The calibration can be performed at 5V, room temperature, wafer level, but the OTP should be functioning over the whole supply range and temperature range.
power of OTP after calibration: as low as possible (<20uA best)
|External compatibility and integration requirements
DC signal to sensor core is logic signal: 0V for LOW and VDD for HIGH
|Timing or Performance requirements
not critical
|Technology Requirements
TSMC 180nm BCDG2
|Availability Timing
as soon as possible
|Support requirement
ready to use would be the best
|Quality requirement
life time of OTP should not limit that of temperature sensor
|Business Scheme Requirement
to be discussed