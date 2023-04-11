|PCM Highway supporting 2 voice channels for a Home Gateway SOC
|Item #2119
|
|Posted
|Apr. 04, 2023
|# of Offers
|0
|Status
|(mail this request to a colleague)
|Customer assumes all responsibility for listing this item.
|Request Description
|Functionality
|External compatibility and integration requirements
|Technology Requirements
|Availability Timing
|Business Scheme Requirement
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Engineering/Design Management
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Design Services
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|Over $1 Billion
|Size of his organization at this location
|5,000 or More
|Size of his organization in entire company
|100 - 499
|Location
|PLANO , Texas, United States
|Reply
|
1. Register if you haven't already. It's free! Forgot Your password ? Click here
2. Click here to send a message to this potential customer
3. The potential customer will come back to you