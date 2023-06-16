|Functionality
|
|
The UCIe Controller should include the Protocol Layer and the Die-to-Die Adapter. The UCIe PHY is not as important at the moment.
For PCIe and CXL it is similar as we are only interested in the parts above the PHY (data link layer and transaction layer).
|External compatibility and integration requirements
|
|
We would prefer an AMBA bus interface.
|Timing or Performance requirements
|
|
The IP should allow for 100 Gbps communication, but if this is not possible we are interested in what would be possible.
|Technology Requirements
|
|
We plan to use GF-FDX-22nm later, so for the protocol layer and D2D adapter RTL is sufficient.
|Availability Timing
|
|
The evaluation could start as soon as possible.
|Support requirement
|
|
We need documentation and integration support.
|Quality requirement
|
|
We need a verification environment and DFT.
|Business Scheme Requirement
|
|
We plan to first start an evaluation phase and later commercialization could be possible.
|Other Constraints
|
|
We are interested at first in the layers above the PHY (UCIe, PCIe 6.0 or CXL 3.0 / 2.0) but in case of an existing GF-FDX-22nm PHY, this is also very interesting for us.