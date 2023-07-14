Functionality

1- Full Duplex Communication.

2- Support for left-justified and right-justified I2S.

3- Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM) Support for up to 8-channels.

4- Sampling Rates support of audio sampling rates from 8kHz to 192kHz.

5- Data Resolution support of 16, 24, and 32-bit data word lengths for both input and output.

6- Synchronization and Clock domain crossing features.