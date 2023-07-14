RT-260 Compact Root of Trust for IoT with DPA, IIoT and cloud-connected devices, sensors, gateways
|I2S/TDM IP core
|Item #2132
|
|Posted
|Jul. 07, 2023
|# of Offers
|4
|Status
|(mail this request to a colleague)
|Customer assumes all responsibility for listing this item.
|Request Description
|Functionality
|Customer Profile
|Position of the person having emitted the request
|Engineering/Design Management
|Corporation Profile
|End Product
|Wireless Networking
|Gross Annual Dollar Sales
|None
|Size of his organization at this location
|Size of his organization in entire company
|20 - 49
|Location
|Beirut, Lebanon
|Reply