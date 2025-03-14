|Functionality
Transfer data from any Master to any slave with good performance.
|External compatibility and integration requirements
Their should be clocks for all master & slave ports along with constraints.
|Timing or Performance requirements
Not much
|Technology Requirements
AXI-4 preferrably.
|Availability Timing
Everyday, any time.
|Support requirement
Yes, little bit.
|Quality requirement
Not necessary.
|Business Scheme Requirement
No
|Other Constraints
Their should be a constraint .xdc for all clocks of master & slave ports.