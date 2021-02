055TSMC_PLL_02 is a PLL frequency synthesizer that generates a high-frequency signal in the range from 3.5GHz to 7GHz. The synthesizer consists of 4 voltage-controlled oscillators (VCO) with internal LC circuit and automatic subband selection system; a digital phase-frequency detector (PFD); a precision charge pump (CP) with integrated adjustable loop filter; a programmable divider of reference signal and a system of programmable feedback dividers controlled by a delta-sigma modulator (DSM)