XSR PHY for TSMC N5
The robust DLL-based clock forwarded architecture enables high energy efficiency while supporting reliable links of up to 50 millimeters for large MCMs. The PHY enables multi-die connectivity over organic substrates, which helps reduce packaging costs without requiring advanced interposer-based packaging over shorter distances. The embedded bit error rate (BER) tester and non- destructive 2D eye monitor capability provide on-chip testability and visibility into channel performance. Besides the PMA and PMD, the PHY includes a raw-PCS to facilitate the interface with the on-chip network, regardless of the existing networking protocol. The USR/XSR IP is combined with Synopsys’ comprehensive routing feasibility analysis, packages substrate guidelines, signal and power integrity models, and crosstalk analysis for fast and reliable integration into SoCs.
View XSR PHY for TSMC N5 full description to...
- see the entire XSR PHY for TSMC N5 datasheet
- get in contact with XSR PHY for TSMC N5 Supplier