Truechip's Advance Programmable Interrupt Controller Verification IP provides an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with RISC-V Core. It is fully compliant with standard RISC-V Privilege Spec by SiFive, Inc. This VIP internally supports other controller configurations like, PLIC, CLIC and CLINT. This VIP is a lightweight VIP with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design cycle time.