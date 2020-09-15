AXI5 VIP from Innovative logic is built UVM Methodology. It provides flexible configuration of slave memory, bus width, out of order responses etc. This has been tested for various length and sizes and attributes that are verified is mentioned in verification plan. The main feature of this VIP is that both the master and the slave can act as DUT. This is very advantageous as it provides flexibility to verify the master or slave.
Features
- Plug and Play feature
- Configurable Memory width – 32/64 bits
- Configurable “In order” or “Out of order” responses
- Configurable Bus width – 32/64 bits
- Configurable memory size- 4k, 64k, 128k, 256k, 1M, 2M
- Configurable Memory address range
- Configurable memory attributes (Read only, Read/write, Reserved)
- Support narrow transfer
- Support unaligned address
- AXI4 or AXI5 verification can be specified by modifying define file
- Regression test
- Supports AXI5 related transactions
- Atomic transaction
- Trace signal can be associated with each channel to support the debugging, tracing, and performance measurement of systems
- Looping signaling
- Wakeup signalling
- Support non secure access identifiers – storage and processing of protected
- Special transactions in AXI4 like Exclusive transactions
- Easy plugin of slave or master to verify the DUT
Benefits
- Reduced time to verify your DUT
- Very easy to integrate
- Accelerate your time to market
- Reduce the risk by discovering bugs much earlier
- 100% coverage
- Toggle coverage 100%
- Code coverage 100%
- Branch coverage 100%
- Condition coverage 100%
- Functional coverage 100%
Deliverables
- Complete VIP code
- Test cases
- Coverage Report
- User manual