AXI5 VIP from Innovative logic is built UVM Methodology. It provides flexible configuration of slave memory, bus width, out of order responses etc. This has been tested for various length and sizes and attributes that are verified is mentioned in verification plan. The main feature of this VIP is that both the master and the slave can act as DUT. This is very advantageous as it provides flexibility to verify the master or slave.

Features

Plug and Play feature

Configurable Memory width – 32/64 bits

Configurable “In order” or “Out of order” responses

Configurable Bus width – 32/64 bits

Configurable memory size- 4k, 64k, 128k, 256k, 1M, 2M

Configurable Memory address range

Configurable memory attributes (Read only, Read/write, Reserved)

Support narrow transfer

Support unaligned address

AXI4 or AXI5 verification can be specified by modifying define file

Regression test

Supports AXI5 related transactions

Atomic transaction

Trace signal can be associated with each channel to support the debugging, tracing, and performance measurement of systems

Looping signaling

Wakeup signalling

Support non secure access identifiers – storage and processing of protected

Special transactions in AXI4 like Exclusive transactions

Easy plugin of slave or master to verify the DUT

Benefits

Reduced time to verify your DUT

Very easy to integrate

Accelerate your time to market

Reduce the risk by discovering bugs much earlier

100% coverage

Toggle coverage 100%

Code coverage 100%

Branch coverage 100%

Condition coverage 100%

Functional coverage 100%

Deliverables