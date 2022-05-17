Best-in-class Arm® AMBA® Best-in-class Arm® AMBA® Distributed Translation Interface (DTI) Protocol Verification IP (VIP) for your IP, SoC, and system-level design testing.

Cadence provides a mature and comprehensive Verification IP (VIP)for theDistributed Translation Interface (DTI) specification, which is part of the Arm®AMBA®family of protocols. Incorporating the latestprotocol updates, the Cadence®Verification IP for DTI provides a complete bus functional model (BFM), integratedautomatic protocol checks, and coverage model.Designed for easy integration intestbenches at IP, system-on-chip (SoC), and system levels, the VIP for DTI helps youreduce time to test, accelerate verification closure, and ensure end-product quality. Cadence provides a solution for interconnect verification that verifies the correctness and completeness of data. The VIP is compatible with the industry-standard Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) and runs on all leading simulators.



