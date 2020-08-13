MAXVY provides configurable CPRI TX/RX verification IP. MAXVY’s CPRI verification IP is fully compatible with CPRI version v7.0 with backward compatibility to previous versions and provides an efficient and effective way to verify the component interfacing with CPRI interface of an IP.

Features

Compatible with CPRI version v7.0 as well as previous versions.

Transmitter/Receiver function

Supports line bit rates of CPRI specification

Supports 8B/10B & 64B/66bB line coding.

Supports scrambling/descrambling.

Supports both layers (i.e. PHY & Data link)and Service Access Point(SAP) for data link layer.

Supports Fast C&M channel and slow C&M channel

Supports L1 inband protocol and Performs L1 synchronization.

Supports RS-FEC and its features

Performs hyperframe framing.

Supports interface for vendor specific data into CPRI Frame.

Supports different IQ data sampling width and oversampling ratio

Error detection and reporting

Supports constraint randomization

Benefits

Available in Pure System Verilog and with UVM methodology Support.

Unique development methodology to ensure highest levels of quality.

Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites.

24X5 customer support.

Unique and customizable licensing models.

Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components.

Consistency of interface, installation ,operation and documentation across all our VIPs.

Deliverables

Complete documentation of all class, task , function etc used in verification env.

CPRI VIP encrypted code

Sample Testbench Top

Built-in verification test plan includes-

Basic Protocol Tests



Random Tests

Block Diagram of the CPRI verification IP Verification IP