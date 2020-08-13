Front-end voice processing software package providing enhanced speech intelligibility for voice-enabled devices
CPRI verification IP
Features
- Compatible with CPRI version v7.0 as well as previous versions.
- Transmitter/Receiver function
- Supports line bit rates of CPRI specification
- Supports 8B/10B & 64B/66bB line coding.
- Supports scrambling/descrambling.
- Supports both layers (i.e. PHY & Data link)and Service Access Point(SAP) for data link layer.
- Supports Fast C&M channel and slow C&M channel
- Supports L1 inband protocol and Performs L1 synchronization.
- Supports RS-FEC and its features
- Performs hyperframe framing.
- Supports interface for vendor specific data into CPRI Frame.
- Supports different IQ data sampling width and oversampling ratio
- Error detection and reporting
- Supports constraint randomization
Benefits
- Available in Pure System Verilog and with UVM methodology Support.
- Unique development methodology to ensure highest levels of quality.
- Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites.
- 24X5 customer support.
- Unique and customizable licensing models.
- Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components.
- Consistency of interface, installation ,operation and documentation across all our VIPs.
Deliverables
- Complete documentation of all class, task , function etc used in verification env.
- CPRI VIP encrypted code
- Sample Testbench Top
- Built-in verification test plan includes-
- Basic Protocol Tests
- Random Tests
Block Diagram of the CPRI verification IP Verification IP
View CPRI verification IP full description to...
- see the entire CPRI verification IP datasheet
- get in contact with CPRI verification IP Supplier