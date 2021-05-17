The 10BASE-T1S Verification IP is compliant with IEEE 802.3 Specification and verifies MAC-to-PHY and PHY-to-MAC layer interfaces of designs with a 10BASE-T1S interface. It can work with SystemVerilog, Vera, SystemC, E and Verilog HDL environment.10BASE-T1S verification IP is developed by experts in Ethernet, who have developed ethernet products in companies like Intel, Cortina-Systems, Emulex, Cisco. We know what it takes to verify a ethernet product.



10BASE-T1S Verification IP is supported natively in SystemVerilog, VMM, RVM, AVM, OVM, UVM, Verilog, SystemC, VERA, Specman E and non-standard verification env



10BASE-T1S Verification IP comes with optional Smart Visual Protocol Debugger (Smart ViPDebug), which is GUI based debugger to speed up debugging.