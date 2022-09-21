Best-in-class Ethernet Verification IP for your IP, SoC, and system-level design testing.



Mature and highly capable compliance verification solution.



The Cadence® Verification IP (VIP) for Ethernet Time-Sensitive Networks (TSN) provides a mature, highly capable compliance verification solution for the TSN protocol stack incorporating bus functional model (BFM) and integrated protocol checkers and coverage. The VIP for Ethernet TSN is designed for easy integration in test benches at IP, system-on-chip (SoC), and system levels, helping to reduce time to test, accelerate verification closure, and ensure end-product quality. The VIP for Ethernet TSN is compatible with the industry-standard Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) and runs on all leading simulators.



TSN is a family of protocols primarily of the data link layer and a couple of layers above it in the OSI Communication model, which defines the behavior of communication in low-latency systems like automotive, industrial automation, and professional audio/video devices. These networks are usually designed to work over a framework of Ethernet MAC and PHY layers.



Supported specifications: IEEE 802.1 AS-2011, Qbu, Qav, Qbv, Qat, AE, CB, IEEE 802.3br, IEEE 1722, ISO 61883, TCP, UDP, IPv4, and IPv6 protocols.

