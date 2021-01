Ethernet VIP provides a comprehensive verification solution featuring an advanced UVM environment that incorporates constrained random traffic generation; robust packet, link, and physical layer controls and error injection; protocol checks and coverage; functional coverage; protocol analyzer-like features for debugging; and performance analysis metrics. With the advanced capabilities of Avery VIP, engineers can work more efficiently, develop more complex tests, and work on more complex topologies, such as multi-port solutions. Avery compliance testsuites offer effective corethrough-chip-level tests, including those used in compliance workshops as well as extended tests developed by Avery to cover the specification features.