With a solid track record in delivering JESD 204B and C solutions, Comcores offers a best-in-class verification IP for JESD204 that supports verification of both B- and C-versions of the standard. The JESD204 Verification IP provides an advanced and efficient solution for verifying and debugging these standards in a UVM simulation environment.



The JESD204 VIP provides easy integration and configuration abilities and is delivered with a set of test cases.

Comcores JESD204 VIP is prepared for seamless functionality on all major simulators with UVM support.