Truechip's MASS Solution VIP provides a complete Verification solution for Mipi Automotive SerDes Solutions (MASS), it is an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with MIPI Automotive PHY (APHY). Including Different Adaptation layers like CSI2, DSI2, I3C, GPIO, I2C, eDP/DP, SPI, Ethernet. It can be used in Both Verifications of IP & SoC Verification for MASS which uses multiple applications like ADAS, IVI, Lidar & radar sensors.