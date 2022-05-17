Truechip's MIPI A-PHY Verification IP provides an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with MIPI A-PHY interface of an IP or SoC. Truechip's MIPI A-PHY VIP is fully compliant with MIPI Alliance specification for A-PHY Version 1.1 with APPI interface. This VIP is a light weight VIP with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design cycle time.



