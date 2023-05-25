MIPI A-PHY v1.0 is a physical layer communication protocol designed for automotive applications, including driver assistance, autonomous driving, and surround-sensor systems such as cameras and in-vehicle displays. With a long-reach capability of up to 15 meters, A-PHY provides an asymmetric point-to-point data link that supports one-way fast data and two-way control data transmission, along with optional power delivery, all through a single cable. The protocol boasts a low packet error rate (PER) of 10-19 and high immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI). Data can be transmitted at rates of 2, 4, 8, 12, or 16Gbit/s, with the potential to reach 48Gbit/s in the future. A-PHY natively supports the MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI-2 protocols commonly used in mobile devices and automotive applications, as well as VESA DisplayPort and Embedded DisplayPort. A key advantage of A-PHY is its ability to eliminate the need for bridge ICs, enabling seamless integration. Furthermore, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the MIPI Alliance and IEEE Standards Association paves the way for the adoption of other MIPI specifications as IEEE standards in the future, including the upcoming A-PHY protocol adaptation layers for MIPI CSI-2 and DSI-2.