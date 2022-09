The SmartDV's MIPI TWP Verification IP is fully compliant with Version 1.1 and verifies the TWP Interface. It includes an extensive test suite covering most of the possible scenarios. It performs all possible protocol tests in a directed or a highly randomized fashion which adds the possibility to create the widest range of scenarios to verify the DUT effectively.



MIPI TWP Verification IP is supported natively in SystemVerilog, VMM, RVM, AVM, OVM, UVM, Verilog, SystemC, VERA, Specman E and non-standard verification env



MIPI TWP Verification IP comes with optional Smart Visual Protocol Debugger (Smart ViPDebug), which is GUI based debugger to speed up debugging.