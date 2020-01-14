MPEG-2 TS Verification IP
MPEG-2 TS VIP is supported natively in SystemVerilog, VMM, RVM, AVM, OVM, UVM, Verilog, SystemC, VERA, Specman E and non-standard verification env
MPEG-2 TS VIP comes with optional Smart Visual Protocol Debugger (Smart ViPDebug), which is GUI based debugger to speed up debugging.
Features
- Full MPEG-2 TS Transmitter and Receiver functionality.
- Supports the combination of the video and audio coding methods defined in Parts 2 and 3 of ISO/IEC 13818
- Supports Generic coding of moving pictures and associated audio information Part 7 Advanced Audio Coding (AAC).
- Supports Generic coding of moving pictures and associated audio information for Systems as per ISO/IEC 13818-1
- Supports Generic coding of moving pictures and associated audio information for Extensions of DSM-CC as per ISO/IEC 13818-6.
- Supports Coding of moving pictures and associated audio for digital storage media at up to about 1,5 Mbit/s as per ISO/IEC 11172-1 for Systems and ISO/IEC 11172-2 for video.
- Supports below PSI(Program-Specific Information) tables for carried in the transport stream,
- Program association table (PAT);
- Program map table (MPT);
- Conditional access table (CAT);
- Network information table (NIT);
- Transport stream description table (TSDT);
- IPMP control information table.
- Supports all types of Descriptors as per ISO/IEC 13818 and ISO/IEC 14496.
- Supports Cyclic Redundancy Check(CRC) as per ISO/IEC 13818-1.
- Supports Forward error correction(FEC) BCH code(511,493).
- Supports all Source coding algorithm.
- Supports Interlaced and Progressive video format.
- Supports zero byte and macro block Stuffing as per ISO/IEC 13818-2.
- Monitors, detects and notifies the test bench of significant events such as transactions, warnings, timing and protocol violations.
- Functional coverage to cover each and every feature of the MPEG-2 TS specification.
- Test suite to test each and every feature of MPEG-2 TS specification.
- Status counters for various events on bus.
- Supports constraints Randomization.
- Callbacks in Transmitter and Receiver for various events.
Benefits
- Faster testbench development and more complete verification of MPEG-2 TS designs.
- Easy to use command interface simplifies testbench control and configuration of receiver and transmitter.
- Simplifies results analysis.
- Runs in every major simulation environment.
Deliverables
- Complete regression suite containing all the MPEG-2 TS testcases.
- Examples showing how to connect various components, and usage of Transmitter, Receiver and Monitor.
- Detailed documentation of all class, task and function's used in verification env.
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
Block Diagram of the MPEG-2 TS Verification IP Verification IP
View MPEG-2 TS Verification IP full description to...
- see the entire MPEG-2 TS Verification IP datasheet
- get in contact with MPEG-2 TS Verification IP Supplier