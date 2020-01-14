MPEG-2 Transport stream is a International Standard addresses the combining of one or more elementary streams of video and audio, as well as other data, into single or multiple streams which are suitable for storage or transmission. The SmartDV VIP for MPEG-2 TS is fully compliant with Standard ITU-T H.222.0 | ISO/IEC 13818



MPEG-2 TS VIP is supported natively in SystemVerilog, VMM, RVM, AVM, OVM, UVM, Verilog, SystemC, VERA, Specman E and non-standard verification env



MPEG-2 TS VIP comes with optional Smart Visual Protocol Debugger (Smart ViPDebug), which is GUI based debugger to speed up debugging.



Full MPEG-2 TS Transmitter and Receiver functionality.

Supports the combination of the video and audio coding methods defined in Parts 2 and 3 of ISO/IEC 13818

Supports Generic coding of moving pictures and associated audio information Part 7 Advanced Audio Coding (AAC).

Supports Generic coding of moving pictures and associated audio information for Systems as per ISO/IEC 13818-1

Supports Generic coding of moving pictures and associated audio information for Extensions of DSM-CC as per ISO/IEC 13818-6.

Supports Coding of moving pictures and associated audio for digital storage media at up to about 1,5 Mbit/s as per ISO/IEC 11172-1 for Systems and ISO/IEC 11172-2 for video.

Supports below PSI(Program-Specific Information) tables for carried in the transport stream,

Program association table (PAT);

Program map table (MPT);

Conditional access table (CAT);

Network information table (NIT);

Transport stream description table (TSDT);

IPMP control information table.

Supports all types of Descriptors as per ISO/IEC 13818 and ISO/IEC 14496.

Supports Cyclic Redundancy Check(CRC) as per ISO/IEC 13818-1.

Supports Forward error correction(FEC) BCH code(511,493).

Supports all Source coding algorithm.

Supports Interlaced and Progressive video format.

Supports zero byte and macro block Stuffing as per ISO/IEC 13818-2.

Monitors, detects and notifies the test bench of significant events such as transactions, warnings, timing and protocol violations.

Functional coverage to cover each and every feature of the MPEG-2 TS specification.

Test suite to test each and every feature of MPEG-2 TS specification.

Status counters for various events on bus.

Supports constraints Randomization.