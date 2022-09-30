SGPIO (Serial GPIO) Bus Verification IP provides an smart way to verify the SGPIO bus. The SmartDV's SGPIO Verification IP is fully compliant with SFF-8485 Specification Revision 0.7 Specification and provides the following features.



SGPIO Verification IP is supported natively in SystemVerilog, VMM, RVM, AVM, OVM, UVM, Verilog, SystemC, VERA, Specman E and non-standard verification env



SGPIO Verification IP comes with optional Smart Visual Protocol Debugger (Smart ViPDebug), which is GUI based debugger to speed up debugging.



