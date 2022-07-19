The Cadence® Verification IP (VIP) for Ethernet 5G Networking provides a mature, highly capable compliance verification solution for the 5G network protocol stack incorporating bus functional model (BFM) and integrated protocol checkers and coverage. The VIP for Ethernet 5G Networking is designed for easy integration in test benches at IP, system-on-chip (SoC), and system levels, helping to reduce time to test, accelerate verification closure, and ensure end-product quality. Th VIP for Ethernet 5G Networking is compatible with the industry-standard Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) and runs on all leading simulators.



5G Networking is a family of protocols primarily of the data link layer and a couple of layers above it in the OSI Communication model, which defines the behavior of communication in low-latency systems such as automotive, industrial automation, and professional audio/video devices. These networks are usually designed to work over a framework of Ethernet MAC and PHY layers.



Supported specifications: eCPRI Specification V2.0 (2019-05-10), SyncE Specification ITU-T G.8262 (Clock Generation with hold-off and wait-to-restore functionality).