Best-in-class MIPI® SoundWire-I3Ssm (SWI3S) Verification IP for your IP, SoC, and system-level design testing.



The Cadence® Verification IP (VIP) for SoundWire-I3S (SWI3S) is designed for easy integration in test benches at the IP, system-on-chip (SoC), and system level. The VIP for SWI3S runs on all simulators and supports SystemVerilog along with the widely adopted Universal Verification Methodology (UVM). This enables verification teams to reduce the time spent on environment development and redirect it to cover a larger verification space, accelerate verification closure, and ensure end-product quality. It supports Manager, and a configurable number of peripherals (1-8).



Supported Specifications: MIPI SoundWire-I3S specification version 0.4r36, October 2022