Spacewire Verification IP
Truechip's SpaceWire VIP is fully compliant with ECSS-E-ST-50-12 C rev 1 specification of SpaceWire. This VIP is a light weight with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design time and
the simulation time.
Features
- Available in UVM, System Verilog.
- Compliant to Specification ECSS-E-ST-50-12 C rev 1.
- Supports speeds between 2Mb/s to 400Mb/s
- Supports full duplex Serial data communication links
- Supports all Layers: Physical Layer, Encoding Layer, Data-link Layer, Network Layer, Management information base and service interfaces
- Supports Serialization and De-serialization.
- Supports Data-Strobe (DS) encoding and decoding
- Supports Character and control code encoding
- Supports flow control and link Initialization.
- Supports Broadcast codes, Time-codes, nodes and routing
- Supports sending packets of information from a source to a specified destination node.
- Supports encoding/decoding Link interface.
- Supports all types of errors insertion/detection as given below:
- -Link Error
- -Network Error
- -Disconnect Error
- -ESE Error (Escape Sequence Error)
- -Character Sequence Error
- -Parity Error
- -Destination Address Error
- -Empty Packet Error
- -Credit Error
- Provides link error recovery.
- Supports exchange of silence error recovery procedure.
- On-the-fly protocol and data checking.
- Notifies the test bench of significant events such as transactions, warnings and protocol violations.
- Status counters for various events on bus.
- Built in functional coverage analysis.
- SpaceWire Verification IP comes with complete testsuite to verify each and every feature of SpaceWire specification.
- Provides full control to the user to enable / disable various types of messages.
- Supports Dynamic as well as Static Error Injection scenarios.
- On the fly protocol checking using protocol check functions, static and dynamic assertion.
- Built in Coverage analysis.
- Provides a comprehensive user API (callbacks) in Transmitter and Receiver.
- Graphical analyzer to show transactions for easy debugging.
Benefits
- Available in native System Verilog (UVM/OVM/VMM) and Verilog
- Unique development methodology to ensure highest levels of quality
- Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites
- 24X5 customer support
- Unique and customizable licensing models
- Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components
- Consistency of interface, installation, operation and documentation across all our VIPs
- Provide complete solution and easy integration in IP and SoC environment
Deliverables
- SpaceWire Transmitter
- SpaceWire Receiver
- SpaceWire Monitor
- SpaceWire Scoreboard
- Basic Test Suite
- Error Test Suite
- User Test Suite
- Integration Guide, User Manual and Release Notes
Block Diagram of the Spacewire Verification IP Verification IP
