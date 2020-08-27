Truechip's SpaceWire Verification IP provides an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with SpaceWire interface of an ASIC/FPGA or SoC.



Truechip's SpaceWire VIP is fully compliant with ECSS-E-ST-50-12 C rev 1 specification of SpaceWire. This VIP is a light weight with an easy plug-and-play interface so that there is no hit on the design time and

the simulation time.

Features

Available in UVM, System Verilog.

Compliant to Specification ECSS-E-ST-50-12 C rev 1.

Supports speeds between 2Mb/s to 400Mb/s

Supports full duplex Serial data communication links

Supports all Layers: Physical Layer, Encoding Layer, Data-link Layer, Network Layer, Management information base and service interfaces

Supports Serialization and De-serialization.

Supports Data-Strobe (DS) encoding and decoding

Supports Character and control code encoding

Supports flow control and link Initialization.

Supports Broadcast codes, Time-codes, nodes and routing

Supports sending packets of information from a source to a specified destination node.

Supports encoding/decoding Link interface.

Supports all types of errors insertion/detection as given below:

-Link Error

-Network Error

-Disconnect Error

-ESE Error (Escape Sequence Error)

-Character Sequence Error

-Parity Error

-Destination Address Error

-Empty Packet Error

-Credit Error

Provides link error recovery.

Supports exchange of silence error recovery procedure.

On-the-fly protocol and data checking.

Notifies the test bench of significant events such as transactions, warnings and protocol violations.

Status counters for various events on bus.

Built in functional coverage analysis.

SpaceWire Verification IP comes with complete testsuite to verify each and every feature of SpaceWire specification.

Provides full control to the user to enable / disable various types of messages.

Supports Dynamic as well as Static Error Injection scenarios.

On the fly protocol checking using protocol check functions, static and dynamic assertion.

Built in Coverage analysis.

Provides a comprehensive user API (callbacks) in Transmitter and Receiver.

Graphical analyzer to show transactions for easy debugging.

Benefits

Available in native System Verilog (UVM/OVM/VMM) and Verilog

Unique development methodology to ensure highest levels of quality

Availability of Compliance & Regression Test Suites

24X5 customer support

Unique and customizable licensing models

Exhaustive set of assertions and coverage points with connectivity example for all the components

Consistency of interface, installation, operation and documentation across all our VIPs

Provide complete solution and easy integration in IP and SoC environment

Deliverables

SpaceWire Transmitter

SpaceWire Receiver

SpaceWire Monitor

SpaceWire Scoreboard

Basic Test Suite

Error Test Suite

User Test Suite

Integration Guide, User Manual and Release Notes

Block Diagram of the Spacewire Verification IP Verification IP