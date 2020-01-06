This Cadence® Verification IP (VIP) provides support for the TileLink specification. It provides a highly capable compliance verification solution simulation, making it applicable to intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC), and system-level verification. The VIP for TileLink runs on all leading simulators. It supports user interfaces in SV-UVM, plain SV, and C. The VIP includes a bus functional model (BFM) with automatic protocol checkers, supports random stimuli, and collects functional coverage.



The TileLink protocol is a standard of the RISC-V Foundation® designed for RISC-V processors. TileLink is a chip-scale interconnect standard providing multiple masters with coherent memory-mapped access to memory and other slave devices. TileLink is designed for use in a SoC to connect general-purpose multiprocessors, co-processors, accelerators, DMA engines, and simple or complex devices, using a fast scalable interconnect providing both low-latency and high-throughput transfers.



Protocol Features



The VIP for TileLink verifies the design under test (DUT) by providing active slave and master agents for generating and driving stimuli. It provides passive slave and master agents for checking the protocol and collecting coverage. The VIP agents are highly configurable to support any combination of protocol configurations and optional features. The VIP is architected to enhance design verification productivity, ensure high-quality designs, and deliver maximum performance.





Features

TileLink Version 1.7.1

Channels A and D



Configurable option to use automatic slave responses



TL-UL



TL-UL conformance level, including Flow Control Rules, Deadlock Freedom, Request-Response message ordering, Errors, and Byte lanes



TL-UH



TL-UH conformance level, including Burst Messages and Atomic Operations



Reset



Drive, sample, and check the reset signal



Operations and Messages



Support the operations: PutFullData, PutPartialData, Get, ArithmeticData, LogicalData, Intention

TileLink Version 1.8

Channels A and D



Drive, sample, and check the signals and operations on channels A and D



TL-UL



TL-UL conformance level, including Flow Control Rules, Deadlock Freedom, Request-Response message ordering, Errors, and Byte lanes



TL-UH



TL-UH conformance level, including Burst Messages and Atomic Operations



Reset



Drive, sample, and check the reset signal



Operations and Messages



Support the operations: PutFullData, PutPartialData, Get, ArithmeticData, LogicalData, Intention



Bus Errors



Drive, sample, and check the denied and corrupt signals

Benefits