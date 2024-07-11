MAXVY UCIe VIP , a state-of-the-art solution that offers a comprehensive set of features and capabilities to ensure the quality and performance of your UCIe designs. MAXVY UCIe VIP is fully compliant with UCIe Specification version 1.0 and supports all the layers of the UCIe stack, such as FDI, RDI, LogPHY, PCIe, and CXL protocols. MAXVY UCIe VIP is also very user-friendly and flexible, with simple APIs, easy integrations, and configurable parameters. You can easily customize and control the UCIe functionality according to your needs. MAXVY UCIe VIP also provides a rich set of verification capabilities, such as protocol checks, functional coverage, traffic generation, error injection, and debug tools. You can easily monitor, detect, and report any issues or violations in your UCIe designs. MAXVY UCIe VIP is compatible with the industry-standard Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) and supports all leading simulators. With MAXVY UCIe VIP, very flexible for unit level testing, you can achieve faster verification closure and higher quality of your UCIe designs.