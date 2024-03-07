USB 3.2 with Retimer Verification IP
provides an effective & efficient way to verify the
componentsconnected with USB3.2 interface of an
IP or SoC.
Truechip's USB3.2 VIP is fully compliant with standard
USB3.2 Specification version 1.1 from USB-IF. This VIP
is a light weight with an easy plug-and-play interface so
that there is no hit on the design cycle time.
