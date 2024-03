Truechip's USB4 Verification IP provides an effective & efficient way to verify the components interfacing with USB4 interface of an IP or SoC, Truechip's USB4 VIP is fully compliant with standard USB4 Specification Version 2.0 (October 2022) from USB-IF. This VIP is a lightweight with an easy plug-and-playinterface so that there is no hit on the design cycle time.