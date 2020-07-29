Automotive Design Needs Efficient Verification to Survive

By Jean-Marie Brunet, Mentor Graphics

EETimes (July 28, 2020)

The business of building and selling vehicles is changing like never before in the history of the automobile. The quest for cars that drive themselves has completely upended what it means to design a car — and, indeed, what it means to own a car. Exactly how this will all settle out isn’t yet clear. What is clear is that automotive OEMs, and Tier 1 & Tier 2 suppliers are seeing challenges to their historical relationships as electronics pervade future vehicles.

Coupled with increased regulatory requirements for emissions, fuel efficiency, and safety, these electronics will need to be integrated more tightly with the volumes of software that will operate on them. That makes for changing alliances. Traditional and new participants will need to find ways to collaborate and innovate as their roles evolve. One common theme dominates for all players: the challenge of proving that all of these electronics and their software will run smoothly, correctly, efficiently, and safely.

