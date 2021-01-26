USB 3.2: A USB Type-C Challenge for SoC Designers

By Synopsys

This white paper outlines applications that benefit from USB 3.2’s increased bandwidth, describes the USB 3.2 specification for USB Type-C™, and explains how the specification affects speed using USB Type-C connectors and cables. Additionally, the white paper discusses USB 3.2 implementation, the features of USB 3.2, and how designers can successfully integrate USB 3.2 IP in their next design.

