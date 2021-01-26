USB 3.2: A USB Type-C Challenge for SoC Designers
By Synopsys
This white paper outlines applications that benefit from USB 3.2’s increased bandwidth, describes the USB 3.2 specification for USB Type-C™, and explains how the specification affects speed using USB Type-C connectors and cables. Additionally, the white paper discusses USB 3.2 implementation, the features of USB 3.2, and how designers can successfully integrate USB 3.2 IP in their next design.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Related Articles
- USB Type-C: Is it all just Hype-C for embedded designers?
- Combining USB Type-C and DisplayPort support in portable implementations
- Addressing Three Critical Challenges of USB Type-C Implementation
- USB Type-C and power delivery 101 - Power delivery protocol
- USB Type-C and power delivery 101 - Ports and connections