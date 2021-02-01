Multi-Layer Deep Data Performance Monitoring and Optimization

By proteanTecs, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Combining functional and parametric monitoring of the real-world behavior of complex SoCs provides a powerful new approach that facilitates performance optimization during development and in the field, improves security and safety, and enables predictive maintenance to prevent field failures. proteanTecs’ Universal Chip Telemetry (UCT) and Siemens’ Tessent Embedded Analytics are complementary technologies that enable just such an approach, informed by Deep Data.

Examples based on ADAS and autonomous driving systems demonstrate how the two systems interact to shine a light on even the most complex problems in electronics design, production and deployment.

