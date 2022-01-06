Convey 4K & 8K over Gigabit Network, Cat5E cables and Wifi-6

By intopPIX

Using intoPIX TicoXS FIP Codec, the smart path is here

​​

Created and engineered by intoPIX, TicoXS FIP combines JPEG XS with an advanced Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP) to deliver more compression efficiency on any content guaranteeing the best AV over IP experience using ONE Gigabit Network infrastructure.

intoPIX has developed over the past 15 years a strong expertise in lightweight and low power compression algorithm, recently co-creating and standardizing the new JPEG XS standard.

With TicoXS FIP, intoPIX is showing the smart path for the audio-visual industries to build more sustainable products and AV workflows, delivering the best performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience. The technology can be leveraged in many HD, 4K and 8K AV applications including: AV over IP, KVMs and desktop sharing, HDMI over IP, low latency WiFi-6 and 60Ghz mmWave, videowall and control room management. Today, the technology is covered by several patent claims, rewarding intoPIX’s hard work and innovation.

Several elements are attractive with the new TicoXS FIP, including:

Microsecond latency with perfect image quality in any situation and with any content with frame accurate switching capabilities. Less than 1 millisecond with perfect image quality in any situation and with any content, offering also frame accurate switching capabilities. Other codecs can have typically 100ms at least and may not be able to switch at frame level. It can be painful to feel latency in high interactive applications. With microsecond latency, it is impossible to see, feel, perceive, detect any latency.

The codec facilitates the convergence between ProAV distribution and Media production. AVoIP Interoperability can be guaranteed thanks to the use of open specifications promoted via IPMX, SMPTE 2110 with the JPEG XS standard. JPEG XS is being largely deployed in Live production over IP and adopted by IPMX. The Flawless Imaging profile developed in TicoXS FIP enables to go one step further in compression efficiency.

Cost-efficiency and sustainability to carry 4K and 8K over existing 1 (ONE) Gigabit Ethernet network, using the largely deployed CAT5E cables. Today they are billions of CAT5E cables deployed in every walls and building.







8K, As low as 800Mbps to go over Cat5e & 1GbE or 2.5GbE network

4K , As low as 400Mbps to go over Cat5e & 1GbE

The video bandwidth is low enough to carry video, audio and other data over the same wire. JPEG XS with the Flawless Imaging Profile offers all the necessary advanced capabilities to compress the most demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets and test patterns on top of any gaming, cinema, live content at low bitrate, down to 36 to 1 if needed.

“Compress the most demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets and test patterns, over Gigabit network, Cat5E, Wifi-6 in 4K & 8K”

​Including Error Concealment for wireless ​& any unstable transmission​

Robust encoder & decoder with error control and recovery of any corrupted content, which makes TicoXS FIP also ideal for unpredictable network transmission such as WiFi-6.

Detect any error (from network packets loss, bit-flip,…)

Conceal any missing information and ensure the best visual experience.

This is achieved with :

No latency increases and No additional buffering in the TicoXS FIP Codec.

No bandwidth overhead in the transport in comparison to FEC or Redundancy used in some transport mechanisms.

No error propagation between video frames and within the frame: it automatically replaces the needed area.

TicoXS FIP Specifications

Color format RGB, YCbCr Color subsampling 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 Bit depth 8 / 10 / 12 / 16 bits per component Resolution Implementation range up to 8K Frame rates Up to 240fps depending on the video formats Compliance & Profiles support JPEG XS High Profile (ISO/IEC 21122-2) Flawless Imaging Profile

Quality Lossless transparency down to 0.8 bpp to fit ONE Gigabit network for HD, 4K, 8K HDR (& SDR) support Error concealment option for any types of error and network packet loss

Rate control Constant bit rate operation (CBR) - adjustable down to 36:1 (0.8 bpp) Latency (Sub-) intra frame: Line-based and fixed latency (microseconds) whatever the compression rate applied Scaling Embedded scaler in decoder for multiviewer & videowall option

Small 4K and 8K IP-cores for FPGA & ASIC available , with a combined low power, low memory usage and low footprint. Include support of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 subsampling; 8,10,12-bit depth with HDR; and with reference designs available on both Xilinx & Intel FPGA platforms.

, with a combined low power, low memory usage and low footprint. Include support of 4:4:4, 4:2:2, 4:2:0 subsampling; 8,10,12-bit depth with HDR; and with reference designs available on both Xilinx & Intel FPGA platforms. Ultra-Fast Software encoder & decoder available on CPU and GPU, with also the new intoPIX Titanium Streaming SDK supporting SMPTE 2110 compressed streaming.

Learn more about TicoXS FIP : https://www.intopix.com/ticoXS-FIP

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

For additional information, visit www.intopix.com

If you wish to download a copy of this white paper, click here





