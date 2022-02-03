Top 5 predictions for eFPGA in 2022

By Andy Jaros, Flex Logix

embedded.com (January 30, 2022)

With the eFPGA now readily available in many process nodes from multiple suppliers, Flex Logix offers predictions on what we can expect to see around eFPGA development and use cases in 2022 and beyond.

The need for reconfigurability in systems on chip (SoCs) will continue to increase in 2022 along with the rapidly rising cost of developing SoCs especially at advanced process nodes. As prices increase, so does the pressure for SoC providers to generate a lot of revenue on their products. This can be possible if reconfigurability allows the SoC to be used in a wider range of applications. The embedded FPGA (eFPGA) approach can deliver that flexibility.

In the past, eFPGA was typically not the first intellectual property (IP) a chip architect would consider for a project. After all, there have been hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of chips designed without it. However, that mindset has been steadily changing and the most significant reason now is because customer requirements are more demanding.

They need more performance and lower power and at the same time, the cost and design cycles for chip development continues to skyrocket. These constantly changing demands require a changeable solution.

