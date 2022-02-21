Calibrate and Configure your Power Management IC with NVM IP

By Synopsys

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) are the first to turn on and the last to turn off in a system. They perform the task of delivering the right voltage to component chips by regulating or boosting the voltage levels to the component chips.

Some PMICs are configured once at the factory and an area-efficient OTP NVM is the best choice. When a PMIC is expected to be re-configured multiple times during its lifetime, a Multi-Time Programmable (MTP) NVM is used instead.

DesignWare® MTP NVM IP and DesignWare OTP NVM IP offer scalable and reliable embedded memory NVM solutions in standard CMOS and BCD processes without requiring additional process or mask steps. The patented technologies offer small silicon footprints and optimize programming and read access times. Built-in security features in the antifuse OTP protect against active and passive attacks, tampering, hacking, and reverse engineering. Synopsys’ MTP and antifuse OTP NVM IP have been adopted in a broad range of systems including the most advanced PMICs in consumer and automotive applications.

The flexibility to configure a PMIC allows the PMIC maker to design a single platform System on a Chip (SoC) that can be deployed in a variety of end-user applications.

This white paper explains how choosing the right NVM IP can make the PMIC manufacturing process smoother, so you can deliver predictable chips for consumer, automotive, and industrial applications.

