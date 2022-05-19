Automotive electronics revolution requires faster, smarter interfaces
By Raj Kumar Nagpal (Synopsys) and Edo Cohen (Valens)
In the automotive industry, features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connected in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and emerging autonomous driving systems (ADS) are more important than ever, making vehicles safer and improving the driving experience. Yet they also are creating new requirements that are increasing complexity and making product development more expensive and time-consuming.
Automakers are facing pressure to include the latest capabilities while containing costs, minimizing power consumption and ensuring electronic systems are reliable, safe and secure for the life of the vehicle. Meeting these expectations requires new approaches to in-car connectivity, especially the physical-layer interfaces that link sensors and displays to their associated electronic control units (ECUs).
Let’s take a look at these trends, the demands they create and ways to meet those requirements.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Related Articles
- Deliver "Smarter" Faster: Design Methodology for AI/ML Processor Design
- Mobile DDR spurs low-cost, low-power automotive electronics designs
- KNOW THE ISSUES: Applying FPGAs in system-critical automotive electronics
- Multi-Core Processors: Driving the Evolution of Automotive Electronics Architectures
- Opto-electronics -> Monolithic integration requires clever process, packaging schemes
New Articles
- New Ethernet Adaptation Layer Adds Control Option to MIPI A-PHY Automotive Networks
- Automotive electronics revolution requires faster, smarter interfaces
- An 800 Mpixels/s, ~260 LUTs Implementation of the QOI Lossless Image Compression Algorithm and its Improvement through Hilbert Scanning
- AES 256 algorithm towards Data Security in Edge Computing Environment
- FPGA Market Trends with Next-Gen Technology