Multi-Die SoCs Gaining Strength with Introduction of UCIe
By Manuel Mota, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Synopsys
The Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express UCIe specification brings together very competitive performance advantages to multi-die system designers, including high energy-efficiency, high edge usage efficiency and low latency, and more. Read this article to learn all about UCIe and its many advantages for multi-die system designs.
